FTX Floats $4M Ch. 11 Bonuses That Freeze Out SBF, Insiders

By Vince Sullivan (March 9, 2023, 6:30 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. proposed a $4 million key employee retention plan late Wednesday that would pay 44 employees bonuses for remaining with the company through its Chapter 11 case, with the caveat that indicted former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, other former leaders and their relatives would not be eligible for the payments....

