5th Circ. OKs Texas Schools' Win Despite 'Puzzling' Finding

By Tiffany Hu (March 9, 2023, 10:46 PM EST) -- A Texas public school district and charter school nonprofit have beaten an educational product distributor's trademark lawsuit over reading programs, though the Fifth Circuit said in a published opinion that the lower court's finding that the nonprofit has state sovereign immunity was "puzzling, to put it mildly."...

