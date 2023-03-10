IHS Awards $135M To States, Tribes For Mine Restoration

By Crystal Owens (March 10, 2023, 10:15 PM EST) -- Three Native American tribes and six Appalachian states will use $135 million in federal grants to continue cleanup work at hundreds of abandoned mines as part of an ongoing effort to return the sites to productive uses....

