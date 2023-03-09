NY AG Sues To Block Crypto Exchange KuCoin From State

By Katryna Perera (March 9, 2023, 10:48 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday filed suit against cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, accusing it of violating state law after her office was able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in New York on its website even though the company is not registered with the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS