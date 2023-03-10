US Army Hospital Worker Sees Race Bias Suit Narrowed

By Grace Elletson (March 10, 2023, 2:40 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge trimmed a U.S. Army hospital worker's lawsuit claiming she was dubbed an "angry Black woman" for voicing concerns of racism in the workplace, finding that some of her allegations were untimely and hadn't been administratively exhausted before she sued....

