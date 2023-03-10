Wyo. Codifies ICWA In State Law Ahead Of Brackeen Ruling

By Ali Sullivan (March 10, 2023, 9:12 PM EST) -- Wyoming is the latest state to codify the Indian Child Welfare Act as the U.S. Supreme Court mulls the constitutionality of the law designed to keep Indigenous children within their families and, more broadly, Native American communities in adoption and foster care placement....

