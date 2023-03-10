UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (March 10, 2023, 7:33 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen Qatari institutions, including Doha Bank and Qatar National Bank, sued again over allegations of funding a Syrian terrorist group, legal action brought against the Scottish arm of law firm Addleshaw Goddard by private equity investment company Route Finance, and tobacco company Allied Global Tobacco bringing a lawsuit against Georgia's former prime minister and four others....

