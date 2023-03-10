Bank Teller Gets 21 Months For 'Huge' Embezzlement

By Brian Dowling (March 10, 2023, 5:20 PM EST) -- A former Rockland Trust Bank lead teller who pled guilty to embezzling $430,000 from the branch will serve more than a year and a half in prison, a Boston federal judge ordered Friday, saying the mountains of cash involved in the case are just too big to let her off with probation....

