Cryogenic Tank Maker Not Liable In Worker's Death

By Daniel Ducassi (March 10, 2023, 8:46 PM EST) -- A cryogenic tank producer was not liable for the death of an employee despite claims he asphyxiated while wearing a company-issued respirator, a Michigan appeals court has ruled, finding his family had not shown that the company knew the worker was certain to die....

