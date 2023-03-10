NJ Panel Decries Lack Of 'Competent Evidence' In Billing Spat

By Ryan Harroff (March 10, 2023, 7:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday handed a victory to a medical billing company in its dueling contract claims with an osteopathic surgeon, reasoning that the doctor "lacked competent evidence" for his allegations but that the company can still pursue its own countersuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS