Manchin Blocks Interior Nominee, Escalating Split With Biden

By Keith Goldberg (March 10, 2023, 6:41 PM EST) -- Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Friday said he won't act on President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Interior's land and minerals operations, part of a broadside he delivered at the White House's recent energy and climate change policy moves....

