Wind Farm Operators Want £10M Following Cable Cartel Fallout

By Alex Baldwin (March 13, 2023, 2:54 PM GMT) -- The two operators of Scotland's first offshore wind farm are seeking just shy of £10 million ($12 million) from Italian cable company Prysmian Group SpA, alleging that its involvement in a cartel drove up prices for turbine power cables....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS