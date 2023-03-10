W. Va. Taking Anti-Trans Sports Act Fight To Supreme Court

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 10, 2023, 6:55 PM EST) -- The West Virginia Attorney General's Office has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a lower court's ban on a state law that requires athletes to participate in sports based on their biological sex rather than their gender identity....

