Pro Baller Accused Of Scam To Avoid Taxes, Child Support

By Elaine Briseño (March 10, 2023, 8:44 PM EST) -- A professional basketball player's attempt to avoid paying child support and taxes has resulted in charges of conspiracy and wire fraud, with the federal government accusing him of purposely misreporting his annual income, sometimes slashing it by nearly half, for several years, according to a recent filing in Ohio federal court....

