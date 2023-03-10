Liberty Mutual Under Fire Again For Claims Approval System

By Rachel Riley (March 10, 2023, 10:24 PM EST) -- A handful of Washington clinics have launched proposed class actions against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and its affiliates, saying the company fails to fully pay health care providers for covered services because its claims processing database caps reimbursements at certain amounts by location....

