Judge Not Convinced By DOJ's 'Say-So' In Vax IP Row

By Andrew Karpan (March 10, 2023, 10:22 PM EST) -- Deciding that it wasn't going to be immediately swayed by "the government's say-so," a Delaware federal court on Friday quickly turned down the Biden administration's efforts to subsume liability for part of a billion-dollar patent dispute over the ownership of the mRNA platform used in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS