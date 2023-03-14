Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Densify Can't Reinstate $236M IP Win Before New Patent Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (March 13, 2023, 11:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has refused grant an injunction and reinstate Densify's $236 million jury verdict in litigation over claims the Canadian software-maker's Silicon Valley rival VMware Inc. ripped off Densify's cloud infrastructure patents, sending the case to a new trial after rejecting Densify's argument that it's been irreparably harmed....

