5 Firms Guide $12.5B Sale Of Qualtrics To Silver Lake, CPP

By Dawood Fakhir (March 13, 2023, 2:03 PM GMT) -- Private equity giant Silver Lake Capital and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Monday they have agreed to acquire experience management software company Qualtrics in a $12.5 billion deal guided by five law firms from enterprise software heavyweight SAP and other investors....

