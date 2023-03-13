Aeries Goes Public At $656M Market Cap Via SPAC Deal

By Renee Hickman (March 13, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Aeries Technology, a subsidiary of professional services and consulting company Aark Singapore Pte Ltd., and special purpose acquisition company Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. announced Monday that they will merge and take Aeries public at an implied market capitalization of $656 million, represented by Norton Rose and Shearman & Sterling LLP....

