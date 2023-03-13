2 Firms Lead Sanofi's Provention Bio Buy Worth $2.9B

By Ryan Harroff (March 13, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Sanofi SA, led by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, will acquire New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company Provention Bio Inc., advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, in a deal worth $2.9 billion in equity, according to an announcement by both companies Monday....

