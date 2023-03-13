Pharma Cos. Say Civil Evidence Off Limits In Criminal Case

By Nadia Dreid (March 13, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies that have been facing multidistrict litigation over price-fixing claims are saying absolutely not to an attempt by the U.S. Department of Justice to access civil discovery materials for use in criminal prosecutions tied to the alleged scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS