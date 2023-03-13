Online Sports Betting Proposal Returns To NC Legislature

By Travis Bland (March 13, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan quartet of North Carolina state lawmakers filed a bill Monday to legalize online betting on professional, amateur and college sports — along with e-sports, better known as video gaming — following the failure of a similar measure last year....

