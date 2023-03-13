Surescripts Says Loyalty Programs' End Moots FTC Case

By Bryan Koenig (March 13, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge teed up a new fight Sunday in the Federal Trade Commission case alleging Surescripts uses exclusive contract terms to maintain a monopoly in e-prescriptions, after Surescripts said that it was phasing out its loyalty programs and thus rendering the FTC suit moot....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS