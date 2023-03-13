Illumina Hit With Proxy Contest By Activist Investor Carl Icahn

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 13, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday launched a proxy fight against Illumina Inc., nominating a slate of three directors that he believes will help make up for a $50 billion loss of value that resulted from the current board's "ill-advised" and "frankly inexplicable" actions in connection with its $8 billion reacquisition of cancer testing company Grail Inc....

