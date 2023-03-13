J&J Wants Rival's 'Meritless Delay Tactic' Denied

By Carolina Bolado (March 13, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's orthopedic arm on Monday urged a Florida federal judge to deny a rival's "meritless delay tactic" to postpone a hearing on a sanctions request for allegedly selling knockoffs of a J&J product in violation of an injunction issued by the court following a nearly $60 million jury verdict in J&J's favor....

