Farmworker Seeks Sanctions For Late Injury Settlement Funds

By Thy Vo (March 13, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A worker who was injured while cleaning a leaf trimmer at a cannabis farm said Monday that the device maker has dragged its feet on paying her negotiated settlement and asked a Colorado federal judge to award attorney fees and other sanctions for the delay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS