NM Justices Draw Line On How Attys Can Criticize Jurists

By Jake Maher (March 14, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico Supreme Court has suspended an attorney for a minimum of 18 months for making "groundless, provocative, and legally meritless" accusations about a judge overseeing one of his cases, in a ruling clarifying when lawyers who make such false statements cross the line into breaking the state's conduct rules....

