Stellantis Rips GM's High Court Bid To Save RICO Bribes Suit

By Linda Chiem (March 13, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Stellantis NV told the U.S. Supreme Court Monday that General Motors cannot upend a decades-old proximate cause standard in racketeering cases by claiming it was the direct victim of Fiat Chrysler's purported scheme to bribe former United Auto Workers to saddle GM with higher labor costs and force a merger....

