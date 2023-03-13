NM Enviro. Dept. Says El Paso's $1.3M Fee Suit Dead In Water

By Lauren Castle (March 13, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's environmental regulator told a federal judge on Monday that it can't face a lawsuit by the city of El Paso, Texas, because it is not pushing laws from the Lone Star State as a way to force the municipality to pay $1.3 million for violating regulations set by the Land of Enchantment....

