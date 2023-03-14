To Fight Consumer Hair Loss Claims, Focus On Causation

By Connor Sears (March 14, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Many product liability lawsuits involve the claim that a product causes hair loss or alopecia. Recent litigation claiming a product causes hair loss includes shampoos, conditioners, wood dust from bed frames, medications and chemotherapy drugs....

