Judge Says Gas Customers Can Ignore Bills As Suit Heats Up

By Tom Lotshaw (March 14, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas state judge said Summit Utilities Inc.'s natural gas customers can temporarily stop paying their bills as a proposed class action alleging price gouging by the utility was moved to federal court, where a judge recused himself because he has also been impacted by high bills....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS