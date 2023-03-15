Dance Instructor Says Trademark Suit Falls Short On Detail

By Collin Krabbe (March 15, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- An Ohio dance instructor has urged a federal court to drop allegations that he violated his contract with "Fred Astaire"-branded dance studio franchises and cussed out his former business associates, saying the suit doesn't have enough detail to be considered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS