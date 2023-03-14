Mich. Mother Denied Lease For Having A Child, Judge Says

By Isaac Monterose (March 14, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge sided with a renter who accused a landlord of discriminating against her for having a child, ruling Tuesday that the landlord's email responses telling the renter that she didn't want tenants with children violate the Fair Housing Act....

