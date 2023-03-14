Ohio Sues Norfolk Southern Over East Palestine Derailment

By Eric Heisig (March 14, 2023, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday sued Norfolk Southern Corp. over the Feb. 3 derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, near the state's border with Pennsylvania, seeking reimbursement for the resources it put into responding to the incident, as well as environmental damage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS