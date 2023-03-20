Coinbase Says Claimed Inventor Wright Can't Claim Bitcoin IP

By Alex Baldwin (March 20, 2023, 7:50 PM GMT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has fired back at a copyright infringement claim from self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright, alleging that he cannot claim ownership of intellectual property rights related to bitcoin because it does not believe he is the true creator....

