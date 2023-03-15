Marshall Dennehey Adds Health Care Litigation Expert In NJ

By Jake Maher (March 15, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin strengthened its health care group this week with the hire of a medical malpractice expert with over 30 years of experience in civil litigation as a shareholder in its Roseland, New Jersey, office....

