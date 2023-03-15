Woods Oviatt Opens 3rd NY Office In Albany

By Adrian Cruz (March 15, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP has opened a new office in Albany, New York, marking the Rochester-based firm's third location in the state following its 2014 expansion to Buffalo....

