Bitzlato Exec Denies $700M Dirty Crypto Exchange Rap

By Stewart Bishop (March 14, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The founder of Bitzlato Ltd. on Tuesday made his first appearance in New York federal court and was ordered held without bail over allegations that the cryptocurrency exchange processed more than $700 million in illicit funds tied to a variety of criminal activity, including ransomware and drug trafficking....

