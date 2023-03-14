Judge Overturns Steuben Foods' $38M Patent Trial Win

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 14, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday overturned a jury's $38.3 million damage award to Steuben Foods and ordered a new trial in the company's patent dispute with dairy company HP Hood and bottler Shibuya Hoppmann Corp., finding that the jury's verdict was contrary to evidence and failed as a matter of law....

