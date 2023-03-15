Firms Ask Fla. Court to Drop Receiver Suit Over FTC Action

By David Minsky (March 15, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Two law firms and an attorney sued for malpractice for representing a company that was targeted by the Federal Trade Commission over alleged fraudulent websites argued in Florida federal court on Wednesday that the suit brought by a receiver should be dismissed because the underlying enforcement actions have not concluded....

