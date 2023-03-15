Dems Say Immigration Fee Hike Hurts Family Reunification

By Rae Ann Varona (March 15, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers urged the Biden administration to lower its 75% proposed fee hike for waivers that allow relatives of green card holders and citizens to stay in the country while waiting for visas, saying the steep jump would keep millions of American families apart....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS