FTC Orders Meta, Others To Detail Policies For Scam Ads

By Allison Grande (March 16, 2023, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday unanimously moved to require Meta, TikTok, Twitter and five other social media companies to explain how they police fraudulent and deceptive advertising on their platforms despite concerns voiced by its outgoing Republican commissioner that the agency doesn't have the resources to properly respond to such inquiries. ...

