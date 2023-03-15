UK Gov't Revamps Pensions Tax In Bid To Boost Workforce

By Martin Croucher (March 15, 2023, 2:16 PM GMT) -- The government said Wednesday that it will remove limits on how much Britons can save in their pension plans without paying tax as it seeks to stem a growing flow of higher-paid workers into early retirement....

