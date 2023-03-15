Ukraine Wins UK Court Battle To Send $3B Bond Fight To Trial

By Ronan Barnard (March 15, 2023, 10:22 AM GMT) -- Britain's highest court granted Ukraine permission on Wednesday to argue that Russia used the threat of force to illegally pressure the country into a $3 billion bond deal, sending the Kremlin trustee's bid to call in payment to trial in a long-awaited judgment....

