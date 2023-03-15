NRA Says NY Court Ignored AG's 'Open Boasting' Of Animus

By Rachel Scharf (March 15, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association has asked a New York appellate court to bring back its retaliation counterclaims in state Attorney General Letitia James' financial fraud suit, saying a dismissal order "ignores James's open boasting" that she was motivated by her alleged dislike of gun rights advocacy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS