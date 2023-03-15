NJ Justices Call For Appeal Fees Rule Update In Rite Aid Row

By Ryan Harroff (March 15, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state's rules on attorney fees for appellate work need amending but that a former Rite Aid Corp. manager still shouldn't get all the fees he requested following his successful termination bias suit against the pharmacy chain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS