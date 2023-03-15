DC Circ. Judge Says FERC Makes Deadline Counting Too Hard

By Nadia Dreid (March 15, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says that a challenge to its de facto approval of a new regional electricity market came too late, but one District of Columbia Circuit judge said that the agency seems to be "making this thing exceptionally complicated when the answer is really quite simple."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS