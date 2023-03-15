5th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-AutoZone Worker's Sex Bias Case

By Emily Brill (March 15, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A former employee of an AutoZone in Houston did not prove she lost her job because of sex discrimination, the Fifth Circuit has held, upholding a Texas federal judge's ruling in favor of the company, which said it fired her for violating a company policy....

