Calif. Couple Want Rehearing In Pot Grower License Dispute

By Mike Curley (March 15, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A California couple who allege the county of Mendocino unfairly denied them a medical cannabis growing permit are asking the Ninth Circuit for a full-court rehearing of their claims, saying the panel failed to take into account the modern landscape of cannabis's legality when applying a nearly 20-year-old U.S. Supreme Court precedent....

