Mazda Must Face Design Defect Suit, Says Fla. Appeals Court

By Jonathan Capriel (March 15, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Mazda Motor Corp. must face strict liability claims in a suit brought by the mother of a Miami man who was killed after his Mazda was rear-ended and burst into flames, a Florida appeals panel ruled on Wednesday in a split decision, saying the trial judge was "eminently correct" when finding state courts have jurisdiction over the Japan-based company....

